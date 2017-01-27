版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日

BRIEF-Blue bird Corp's CEO Phil Horlock's total compensation in 2016 $2.3 mln vs $5.9 mln in 2015

Jan 27 Blue Bird Corp

* Blue Bird Corp's CEO Phil Horlock's total compensation in 2016 $2.3 million versus $5.9 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2jdKPFU) Further company coverage:
