版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 00:59 BJT

BRIEF-Village Bank and Trust Financial reports Q4 EPS $0.23

Jan 27 Village Bank And Trust Financial Corp :

* Qtrly EPS $0.23 per fully diluted share - SEC filing

* Qtrly net interest income increased by 0.1% from Q3 2016, and by 7.2% over Q4 2015

* Qtrly net interest margin 3.43% down 7 basis points from 3.50% for Q3 2016,by 3 basis points from 3.46% for Q4 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2jxtfv4) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐