2017年 1月 28日

BRIEF-Group pretax profit at Hulic is set top 56 bln Yen for current fiscal year ending in Dec 2017 - Nikkei

Jan 27 Nikkei:

* Group pretax profit at Hulic is set top 56 billion Yen ($486 million) for current fiscal year ending in December 2017 - Nikkei

* Hulic's pretax profit for 2016 is expected to more or less match the guidance of more than 51 billion Yen, a 20 percent increase over 2015 - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/2jdAPfI) Further company coverage:
