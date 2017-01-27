BRIEF-Japan Airlines Co's revenue probably slid 5 percent for 9 months ended Dec 31 -Nikkei

Jan 27 Source: Nikkei

* Japan Airlines' Group operating profit likely fell 20% on the year to around 135 billion yen for the 9 months ended Dec. 31 - Nikkei

* Japan Airlines Co's revenue probably slid 5 percent to about 970 billion yen for the 9 months ended Dec 31 -Nikkei

* Japan Airlines Co Ltd to likely maintain FY forecasts calling for revenue to dip 4 percent, operating profit to drop 19 percent - Nikkei Source text for Eikon: [ID:s.nikkei.com/2jFrHgn] Further company coverage: