BRIEF-Cooper Companies CEO Robert Weiss' FY 2016 total compensation was $6.51 mln

Jan 27 Cooper Companies Inc

* CEO Robert Weiss' FY 2016 total compensation $6.51 million versus $5.75 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2kakuYH Further company coverage:
