BRIEF-NISOURCE DECLARED QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND PAYMENT OF 17.5 CENTS PER SHARE

Jan 27 Nisource Inc

* NISOURCE INCREASES DIVIDEND 6.1 PERCENT

* NISOURCE INC - QUARTERLY COMMON DIVIDEND OF 17.5 CENTS PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
