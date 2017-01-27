版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 01:47 BJT

BRIEF-Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board

Jan 27 Terraform Global Inc

* Knighthead Capital Management urges Terraform Global to appoint Nils Larsen and Neal Goldman, to co's board - sec filing

* Knighthead Capital Management owns 7.21 percent stake in terraform global inc as of January 27 Source text for Eikon: [ID: bit.ly/2kay26e Further company coverage:
