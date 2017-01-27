版本:
2017年 1月 28日

BRIEF-CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO 50 CENTS PER SHARE

Jan 27 Cincinnati Financial Corp

* CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A 50-CENTS-PER-SHARE REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* CINCINNATI FINANCIAL - 50-CENTS-PER-SHARE REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, UP FROM PREVIOUS 48-CENTS-PER-SHARE DIVIDEND PAID ON JANUARY 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
