BRIEF-Thomas Mottola reports 5.98 pct stake in Evine

Jan 27 Evine Live Inc :

* Thomas D. Mottola reports 5.98 percent passive stake in Evine Live Inc as of January 18, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2jG6rH6) Further company coverage:
