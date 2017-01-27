版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 05:21 BJT

BRIEF-First Business Financial Services says ups quarterly dividend by 8.3 pct

Jan 27 First Business Financial Services Inc

* First Business announces an increase in its quarterly dividend

* Increases quarterly dividend by 8.3 percent

* First Business Financial Services Inc - board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.13 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐