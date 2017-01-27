版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 05:31 BJT

BRIEF-Regulus Therapeutics announces continuation of RG-101 clinical hold

Jan 27 Regulus Therapeutics Inc

* Regulus announces continuation of RG-101 clinical hold

* Received written communication from FDA that clinical development program for RG-101 remains on clinical hold

* FDA also requested additional expert review of liver safety data in light of proposed mechanism of hyperbilirubinemia

* We plan to continue to work with FDA to address their additional requests as we seek removal of clinical hold of RG-101

* FDA has requested final safety, efficacy data from on-going RG-101 clinical and pre-clinical studies before reconsidering clinical hold

* Data from RG-101 trial is anticipated in q4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
