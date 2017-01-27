版本:
BRIEF-Kura Oncology entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with Cowen and Co

Jan 27 Kura Oncology Inc

* On Jan 27 co entered into an at market issuance sales agreement with cowen and company - SEC filing

* Under agreement company may offer, sell shares, par value $0.0001 per share, having aggregate offering price up to $25 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
