BRIEF-Aralez Pharmaceuticals, units, Pozen Inc filed lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals

Jan 27 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals - on Jan 23 co, units, Pozen Inc filed lawsuit in U.S. District Court for Eastern district of Texas against Teva Pharmaceuticals

* Aralez pharma- Lawsuit against Teva concerns abbreviated New Drug Application by Teva with FDA seeking approval to market generic versions of Yosprala