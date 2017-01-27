版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Aralez Pharmaceuticals, units, Pozen Inc filed lawsuit against Teva Pharmaceuticals

Jan 27 Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Aralez Pharmaceuticals - on Jan 23 co, units, Pozen Inc filed lawsuit in U.S. District Court for Eastern district of Texas against Teva Pharmaceuticals

* Aralez pharma- Lawsuit against Teva concerns abbreviated New Drug Application by Teva with FDA seeking approval to market generic versions of Yosprala Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐