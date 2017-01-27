版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 05:28 BJT

BRIEF-Artisan Partners Asset Management declares qtrly and special annual dividend

Jan 27 Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc -

* Declares quarterly and special annual dividend

* Declared a special dividend of $0.36 per share of class A common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
