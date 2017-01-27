版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六

BRIEF-Ourcrowd Digital reports 13.1 pct stake in Dariohealth Corp

Jan 27 Dariohealth Corp :

* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P. reports 13.1 percent stake in Dariohealth Corp as of Jan 9 2017 - SEC filing

* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P. - has the right to nominate two directors to Dariohealth Corp's board of directors as per agreement - SEC filing

* Ourcrowd Digital Health L.P.- Dariohealth granted Ourcrowd right, for 2-year period, to participate in future securities offerings of Dariohealth Source text: (bit.ly/2jeDVQR) Further company coverage:
