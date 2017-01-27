版本:
BRIEF-Regis Corp appoints Michael Pomeroyas interim Chief Financial Officer

Jan 27 Regis Corp -

* Board appointed Michael C. Pomeroyas interim chief financial officer,principal financial officer, effective February 1, 2017 Source text: [bit.ly/2jFYZvQ] Further company coverage:
