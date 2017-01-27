版本:
2017年 1月 28日

BRIEF-Illumina elects Caroline Dorsa to serve on board

Jan 27 Illumina Inc :

* Illumina Inc - effective as of Jan 26, 2017 increased size of board from nine to ten members and elected Caroline Dorsa to serve on board - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2k1ulOq) Further company coverage:
