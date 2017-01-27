版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 06:15 BJT

BRIEF-Monsanto says shareowners did not approve proposal requesting a Glyphosate report

Jan 27 Monsanto Co -

* Shareowners did not approve shareowner proposal presented at meeting requesting a Glyphosate report Source text: [bit.ly/2jyfVa1] Further company coverage:
