BRIEF-Iberiabank expects total deposits to fall about $600 mln in first half of 2017

Jan 27 Iberiabank Corp

* Currently expects total deposits to decline approximately $600 million during first half of 2017 - SEC filing

* Iberiabank - termination of 12 loss share agreements, co will no longer incur an indemnification asset amortization expense of about $8 million in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
