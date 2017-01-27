版本:
BRIEF-Aetna announces transaction with Vitality Re VIII

Jan 27 Aetna Inc

* Aetna announces transaction with Vitality Re VIII

* Aetna Inc - Arrangement allows Aetna to reduce its required capital and provides $200 million of collateralized excess of loss reinsurance coverage

* Aetna Inc - entered into a four-year reinsurance arrangement with Vitality Re VIII Limited as part of its long-term capital management strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
