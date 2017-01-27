版本:
BRIEF-A-Mark Precious Metals increases Q2 2017 dividend by 14 pct to $0.08/shr

Jan 27 A-mark Precious Metals Inc

* A-Mark Precious Metals increases quarterly dividend by 14% to $0.08 per share for the fiscal second quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
