BRIEF-Cooper Tire distribution center in Georgia sustains tornado damage

Jan 27 Cooper Tire & Rubber Co :

* Distribution center leased by Cooper Tire in Albany, Georgia, sustains tornado damage; no injuries; customer orders being rerouted

* Cooper Tire & Rubber Co - there were no injuries at facility, which is operated for Cooper by a third party logistics firm

* Cooper Tire & Rubber Co - process to assess damages is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
