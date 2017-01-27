版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六

BRIEF-Baillie Gifford & Co reports 5.96 percent passive stake in Kirby Corp as of 31st Dec 2016

Jan 27 Baillie Gifford & Co

* Baillie Gifford & Co reports 5.96 percent passive stake in Kirby Corp as of 31st December 2016 -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
