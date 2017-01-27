版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 01:58 BJT

BRIEF-First Business Financial Services reduced number of directors from 10 to 9

Jan 27 First Business Financial Services Inc

* First Business Financial Services says board reduced number of directors from 10 to 9 after Barbara H Stephens' retirement -SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
