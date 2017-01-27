版本:
BRIEF-Mcdonald's says sells Nordic Restaurants to Guy Hands

Jan 27 Mcdonald's Corp

* Mcdonald's says signed share sale and purchase agreement, agreed on master franchise agreement with Guy Hands; financial terms are not disclosed Source (bit.ly/2kufQCF) Further company coverage:
