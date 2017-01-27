版本:
BRIEF-GORDMANS ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATION OF WORKFORCE

Jan 27 Gordmans Stores Inc

* GORDMANS ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATION OF WORKFORCE

* "CONSOLIDATION AND STREAMLINING OF SELECTED FUNCTIONS TO BETTER COMPETE IN CURRENT SLUGGISH RETAIL ENVIRONMENT"

* FOR IMPACTED ASSOCIATES, HAS EXTENDED ASSISTANCE SUCH AS INCOME CONTINUATION, OUTPLACEMENT SUPPORT AND/OR OFFER OF OTHER POSITIONS WITHIN CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
