版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 03:55 BJT

BRIEF-Comcast says board adopted amendments to amended and restated by-laws effective Jan. 25

Jan 27 Comcast Corp :

* Effective Jan. 25, board adopted amendments to amended and restated by-laws, primarily to implement proxy access - SEC filing

* Amended by-laws to permit shareholder/group owning 3 pct or more of co's shares to nominate, include in Comcast's proxy materials director nominees Source text (bit.ly/2k18Woz) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐