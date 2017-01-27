版本:
2017年 1月 28日

BRIEF-ENTERGY SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE

Jan 27 Entergy Corp

* SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.87 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
