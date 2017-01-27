版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 04:03 BJT

BRIEF-Lockheed Martin says it believes only F-35 meets requirements of our military-CNBC

Jan 27 (Reuters) -

* Lockheed Martin, after defense department announces review of F-35 program, says it believes only F-35 meets requirements of our military-CNBC
