BRIEF-Mallinckrodt completes sale of its Nuclear Imaging Business to IBA Molecular

Jan 27 Mallinckrodt Plc :

* Mallinckrodt completes sale of its nuclear imaging business to IBA Molecular for approximately $690 million

* Entire Nuclear Imaging Business workforce and manufacturing facilities have been transferred to IBAM Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
