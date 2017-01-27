版本:
2017年 1月 28日

BRIEF-Chickasaw Capital Management reports 6 pct passive stake in Genesis Energy

Jan 27 Chickasaw Capital Management LLC

* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
