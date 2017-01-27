版本:
2017年 1月 28日

BRIEF-Determine, unit enters into amendment No. 9 to amended and restated business financing agreement

Jan 27 Determine Inc

* Determine Inc - on January 23, 2017, co , unit entered into amendment number nine to amended and restated business financing agreement - SEC filing

* Determine - amendment increases available credit under existing credit facility with western alliance bank up to total available amount of $13 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
