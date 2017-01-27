版本:
BRIEF-South Jersey Gas files rate case with New Jersey board of public utilities

Jan 27 South Jersey Industries Inc :

* South Jersey Gas - filed a petition with New Jersey board of public utilities requesting an increase of approximately $75 million to its base rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
