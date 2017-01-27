版本:
BRIEF-Morgan Stanley deputy CFO Wirth sells 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 26

Jan 27 Morgan Stanley

* Morgan Stanley deputy CFO Paul Wirth reports sale of 10,000 shares of co's common stock on Jan 26 at $44.25 per share - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kb5fP5) Further company coverage:
