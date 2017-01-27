版本:
BRIEF-Boot Barn, units enter into amendment to credit agreement

Jan 27 Boot Barn Holdings Inc :

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - on January 25, 2017 co, units entered into an amendment no.1 to credit agreement dated as of June 29, 2015

* Amendment was entered into in connection with introduction of a Boot Barn Branded Credit Card - SEC filing

* Boot Barn Holdings Inc - amendment also adds relevant credit card agreement to schedule of credit card arrangements in credit agreement Source text: (bit.ly/2jnhbJE) Further company coverage:
