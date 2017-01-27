版本:
2017年 1月 28日

BRIEF-Loral Space & Communications got $250.8 mln from Telesat Canada

Jan 27 Loral Space & Communications Inc

* Loral Space & Communications - got $250.8 million from Telesat Canada, representing co's share about $400 million distribution paid by Telesat to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
