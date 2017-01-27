版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 05:30 BJT

BRIEF-Coca Cola Bottling, Coca-Cola unit entered into amendment to APA

Jan 27 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated :

* Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated- co, unit of Coca-Cola Co, entered into amendment to asset purchase agreement dated September 1, 2016 - SEC filing

* Coca Cola Bottling - amendment accelerates anticipated date for closing of final transaction contemplated by Sept 2016 distribution APA to March 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2kbfK5a) Further company coverage:
