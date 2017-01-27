版本:
2017年 1月 28日

BRIEF-Starbucks executive chairman Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 mln

Jan 27 Starbucks Corp :

* Starbucks Corp - executive chairman Howard Schultz's 2016 total compensation was $21.8 million versus $20.1 million in 2015 - SEC filing

* Starbucks Corp says president and chief operating officer Kevin Johnson's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million versus $8.5 million

* Starbucks Corp - CFO Scott Maw's 2016 total compensation was $4.4 million versus $3.7 million in 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2jeJ6QT) Further company coverage:
