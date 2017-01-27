版本:
2017年 1月 28日

BRIEF-Costco Wholesale sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share

Jan 27 Costco Wholesale Corp -

* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.45 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
