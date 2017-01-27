版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六

BRIEF-Westlake Chemical Partners declares distribution of $0.3450 per unit

Jan 27 Westlake Chemical Partners Lp -

* Declared on Friday a distribution of $0.3450 per unit, representing a 2.81% increase from Q3 distribution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
