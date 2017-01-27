版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 06:17 BJT

BRIEF-Mueller Water Products elects J. Scott Hall as a director in the board

Jan 27 Mueller Water Products Inc -

* On January 25, elected J. Scott Hall as a director, as a result, board now consists of nine directors - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kCzG1Q] Further company coverage:
