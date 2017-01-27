版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 06:19 BJT

BRIEF-Wal-Mart Stores says CEO of Sam's Club segment will receive annual salary of $780,000

Jan 27 Wal-mart Stores Inc -

* John Furner, CEO of co's Sam's Club segment, will receive annual salary of $780,000, subject to annual adjustment - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2kCA8gy] Further company coverage:
