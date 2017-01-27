版本:
BRIEF-Element Lifestyle Retirement Q2 loss per share C$0.002

Jan 27 Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc -

* Q2 loss per share C$0.002 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
