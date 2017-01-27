版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 28日 星期六 06:22 BJT

BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop

Jan 27 Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc -

* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐