BRIEF-SEACOAST BANKING CORPORATION OF FLORIDA APPOINTS CHARLES SHAFFER AS CFO

Jan 27 Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida

* ON JANUARY 23, 2017, BOARD APPOINTED CHARLES M. SHAFFER TO SERVE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - SEC FILING

* STEPHEN FOWLE,CURRENT CFO,IS LEAVING FOR PERSONAL REASONS,HAS AGREED TO CONTINUE IN ROLE UNTIL MID-MARCH 2017 Source text (bit.ly/2jGatPT) Further company coverage:
