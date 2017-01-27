版本:
中国
BRIEF-Elliott Associates buys 256,000 shares of Arconic's common stock between Jan 25-27

Jan 27 Arconic Inc

* Elliott Associates LP reports purchase of 256,000 shares of Arconic Inc's common stock between Jan 25-27 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2kbomsn) Further company coverage:
