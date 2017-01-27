版本:
BRIEF-Catalyst Paper announces successful completion of recapitalization

Jan 27 Catalyst Paper Corp :

* Catalyst Paper announces successful completion of recapitalization

* Catalyst Paper - maturity dates of existing co's revolving asset-based loan facility, existing term loan facility of company were extended until July 31, 2020

* Catalyst Paper Corp - completion of recapitalization reduces financing risk by extinguishing about us$125 million of principal amount of co's debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
