BRIEF-Gastar Exploration board adopts NOL shareholder rights agreement

Jan 27 Gastar Exploration Inc :

* Gastar Exploration Inc - board of directors has adopted a net operating loss (NOL) shareholder rights agreement

* Further expects its cumulative net operating loss carryforwards to increase as of December 31, 2016

* Gastar Exploration Inc - as of December 31, 2015, Gastar had cumulative net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $512.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
