2017年 1月 30日

BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs

Jan 29 Standard Chartered Plc :

* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
