版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 30日 星期一 08:37 BJT

BRIEF-CSX in settlement talks with Hunter Harrison & activist investor- CNBC,citing DJ

Jan 29 (Reuters) -

* CSX in settlement talks with Hunter Harrison & activist investor that could make him ceo only 2 weeks after coming after the co- CNBC,citing DJ
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐